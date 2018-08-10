It’s been a summer of change in the Premier League, but one thing remains a certainty; Today Fm is the home of the Premier League on Irish radio.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports returns for a 21st season, and we kick things off at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chelsea - under new manager Maurizio Sarri – travel to Huddersfield Town, who produced a stunning end of season run to defy the odds and retain their top flight status. That will be our feature game tomorrow afternoon, and you can join John Duggan for all the build up from 2pm on Today FM. Ian Beach and Brian Kerr have come through rigorous pre-season training to take commentary from the John Smith’s Stadium.

After last season’s miserable title defence, Chelsea tore up the playbook. Out went Antonio Conte, and in came his fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, who brought midfielder Jorginho with him. In the last few days, Chelsea have made further changes to their squad; Thibaut Courtois has returned to Madrid, this time to Real, having previously spent time on loan at Atletico. Replacing him is the most expensive keeper ever, with 23 year old Kepa Arrizabalaga joining for 71 million pounds on the eve of the transfer window’s closure. As part of the deal that sent Courtois to Real, Chelsea have also acquired Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan. Kovacic was part of the Croatian squad that finished runner-up at the World Cup, featuring in all but two of their games in Russia.

Last year, Chelsea started their season with a shock defeat to Burnley, and Huddersfield may fancy their chances of causing another upset on home turf. After their first-season survival, David Wagner broke the club’s transfer record to keep the impressive Terence Kongolo permanently, after he impressed on loan from Monaco. Adama Diakhaby has also arrived from the French side, while Isaac Mbenza is also a notable addition, joining on a season long loan from Montpellier.

As usual on Premier League Live with Sky Sports, we’ll be checking in on all of the grounds throughout the day, as well as previewing the season with Mark Lawrenson and Brian Kerr.

The Boot Room also returns for the 2018/19 season, Ronnie Whelan joining John Duggan to look back on Liverpool’s last title winning season in 1990, and examining why it has taken the Reds so long to get their hands on the trophy again.