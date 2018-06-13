Dubliner Graham Burke has signed for English Championship club Preston North End on a three-year deal.

It is reported that the Deepdale club will pay Shamrock Rovers €350,000 to seal the transfer which brings the number of Irish players currently on the books at Preston to nine.

The 24-year-old striker returned to Dublin and joined the Hoops in January 2017 after an unsuccessful spell in the UK where he was a trainee at Aston Villa and had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Notts County before joining the latter in 2015 on a permanent deal.

Burke has lit up Tallaght Stadium with some world class goals and he has a tally of 12 for the current SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

He will play his last game for Rovers this Friday night when they take on Limerick at Markets Field.

Burke will join former League of Ireland players; Seani Maguire, Andy Boyle, Daryl Horgan, Kevin O'Connor, Eoin Doyle and Alan Browne at Preston although one or two of those players are expected to move on before the start of next season.