Dundalk's first round match in the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup against Cobh Ramblers has been scheduled for Friday, August 10 but could be played two days later.

All of the first round dates and times have been confirmed by the FAI this afternoon.

If the Lilywhites manage to overcome AEK Larnaca in the Europa League qualifiers this week, the Oriel Park tie will be played on Sunday, August 12.

Champions Cork City travel to Whitehall to take on Leinster Senior League side Home Farm on Sunday, August 12 for a 1pm kick-off.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Derry City also landed a non-league club and they will face Blarney United at O'Shea Park on Saturday, August 11 with kick-off at 5pm.

There are two all non-league ties in the round; CIE Ranch will travel to Dublin Bus on Saturday, August 11 for a 3pm kick-off at Coldcut while Leeds travel to Maynooth University Town on the same date to kick-off at 5pm.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup - First Round Schedule

Friday, August 10

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, United Park, 7.45pm

*Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Inchicore Athletic v St. Patrick's Athletic, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, 7.45pm

UCD v Pike Rovers, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm

Wexford v Bohemians, Ferrycarrig Park, 8pm

Saturday, August 11

Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch, Coldcut, 3pm

Blarney United v Derry City, O'Shea Park, 5pm

Maynooth University Town v Leeds, Maynooth University Astro, 5pm

Skerries Town v Waterford, Park Lane (TBC), 5pm

Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely, Frank Healy Park, Ennis, 6pm

Northend United v Galway United, Ferrycarrig Park, 6pm

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town, The Showgrounds, 7.45pm



Sunday, August 12

Home Farm v Cork City, Whitehall, 1pm

Cockhill Celtic v Limerick, Charlie O'Donnell Park, 3pm

*If Dundalk qualify for the UEFA Europa League, third qualifying round, they will play their fixture on Sunday, August 12, with kick-off at 6pm.