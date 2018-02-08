Leicester manager Claude Puel says Riyad Mahrez remains unavailable for selection - but he's hopeful the 2016 PFA Player of the Year will remain professional for the rest of the season.

The winger won't feature against Manchester City on Saturday after missing several training sessions since failing to force through a move to the Premier League leaders on transfer deadline day.

He last played for Leicester on the 20th of January, but Puel says the club's determined to reintegrate him.

I think Riyad is not available for Saturday's game. I hope Riyad can get his head right and come back with us and work hard. The best way is for him to come back and enjoy his football.

"He is a magnificent player and he enjoys his football. He loves his team-mates, and that's important. He loves to touch the football but he needs to come back right. I hope he can come back with a good attitude and prepared to work, but he will need time, and time to be match-fit.

"It's important this remains inside the club and private, not in the public. The most important thing for me is to keep Riyad and the club and the fans united and in a good way about this. It is important to keep a good feeling together through these difficulties."