It's that time of the year again - Punchestown time!

Ireland's National Hunt Festival is no afterthought following Cheltenham, it's 5 days of fantastic racing, fun and enjoyment in County Kildare.

The afternoon / evening schedule during the first four days allows punters to do a little bit of work before descending on the picturesque course just outside Naas to try and find some winners.

The going will be on the easy side of good ground, and there are 12 Grade 1 contests across the week. The big subplot is the battle between Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins for the trainers title.

Today's action gets underway at 3.40, and here's how I see Tuesday:

3.40 - 3 mile Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase

I thought this was a tricky puzzle, with the ageing if consistent Enniskillen facing a couple of Enda Bolger trained inmates in Equal Status and Blue Templar. Treo Eile and Need to Know have form in the point to point circuit, but I had questions over all of these.

Recommendation: No bet.

4.20 - 2 mile Herald Champion Novice Hurdle

To me this is about Labaik and his behaviour. The Cheltenham Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner refused to race twice earlier this season. If he starts under Jack Kennedy he is the most likely winner over Melon. Robbie Power's decision to ride Forge Meadow over Aintree winner Pingshou is a negative for the latter, while I felt Cilaos Emery shaped well at Cheltenham, ahead of his stablemate Bunk off Early. My uncertainty over Labaik means I will be skipping this one too.

Recommendation: No bet.

4.55 - 2 mile Killashee Handicap Hurdle

Roconga is favourite, but I can't get out of my mind that he performed poorly at the Festival last year. On the other hand, a horse in the same JP McManus colours, Western Boy, ran well before slipping up here 12 months ago and this could be the aim. There has been Monday money for him too. Of the others, Tudor City won last time and Veinard's consistency is going to pay dividends eventually. I couldn't settle on one, so it's best left alone.

Recommendation: No bet.

5.30 - 2 mile Boylesports Champion Chase

Un De Sceaux is the most likely winner, but I think he's too short a price. He would probably prefer softer ground and a longer trip these days in my view, and he's always capable of a blunder. He was primed for Cheltenham, while Fox Norton has now run at two Festivals. I think Rock the World lacks the class required at this level and God's Own has gone off the boil. The horse I like each way is Sir Valentino, who won a good race at another right handed track, Exeter earlier this season, before pushing Champion Chaser Special Tiara all the way at Kempton. He has a bit to find with the favourite, but that is factored into the price.

Recommendation: Each way bet on Sir Valentino at 16/1.

6.05 - 2 mile Goffs Land Rover Bumper

Reputation and potential and whispers rather than form are the components of a betting market for a bumper (no hurdles or fences) and it's a race which can burn the fingers of many a good judge. Jamie Codd is riding out of his skin at the moment and he's aboard the Gordon Elliott trained Rapid Escape, an impressive winner of a point to point. Valdieu represents the same yard and Gigginstown colours, with Monday money coming for the Jessica Harrington trained Boot Camp. Vision Des Flos could prove popular for trainer Robert Tyner, while Willie Mullins saddles Hollowgraphic. Mullins has been successful 4 times in this race over the last decade, but I think it's informative that his son Patrick rides the Joseph O'Brien trained Early Doors. This horse won well over the course in February and will appreciate the better ground.

Recommendation: Win bet on Early Doors at 9/4.

6.40 - 3 mile Growise Champion Novice Chase

I don't fancy Disko at around the even money mark. I love the grey horse, but he's had a busy season and I am not sure if the 3 mile distance is his optimum. Alpha Des Obeaux has too many questions to answer after a poor season and although Acapella Bourgeois did not put his best hooves forward at Cheltenham, softer ground would probably suit him more. A Genie In a Bottle could run well, but the one I like is Anibale Fly. The Tony Martin chaser is fresh, ran well in the Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse earlier this season and won easily here at the Festival last year. He's the pick.

Recommendation: Win bet on Anibale Fly at 9/2.

7.15 - 2 mile Dooley Insurances Flat Race

It's another guessing game of a bumper. I note that Willie Mullins has no runner; instead, his nephew Emmet sends out The Butcher Kid with Patrick Mullins in the plate. I thought that was a positive. Stooshie has the benefit of experience for Gordon Elliott, Philip Hobbs hasn't sent over Musical Slave from the UK for nothing, while the well bred Jetez is from the family of Jezki for Jessica Harrington. You could make a case for a load of them. One that did catch my eye was a horse in the Michael O'Leary colours, Athenean, who is a half brother to the decent Oscar Rock. His trainer, Edward Hales, had the winner of this race in 2010.

Recommendation: Small each way bet on Athenean at 20/1