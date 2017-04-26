Tuesday was a case of what might have been.

I could have backed Western Boy and didn't, I could have backed Cilaos Emery, but didn't, I didn't fancy Un De Sceaux, but I picked the wrong one and Anibale Fly was beaten by a horse I thought would disappoint, Disko, who ran out an easy winner. That's racing. We live to fight another day. It's why when you bet, it has to be disciplined and measured and treated as a long term game.

The ground is decent, so look for good ground horses and freshness also helps.

So what about Wednesday? Here's what I think.

3.40 - 2 mile 5 furlong Martinstown Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

I fancy a horse each way in this race, the Willie Mullins trained Wood Briezh. I think he could be ahead of the handicapper. He has winning form over 3 miles, he ran well in a big handicap on the flat at Galway before, tuned up for this nicely with a good run on the All Weather, and his jockey Niall Kelly won the race last year. At big odds, I also liked the claims of the former pointer A Rated.

Recommendation: Back Wood Briezh each way at 18/1

4.20 - 2 mile 4 furlong Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle

Drumconnor Lad may not come from one of the big yards, but he's consistent and going the right way. He won at Fairyhouse last time. Of the Willie Mullins inmates, I would prefer C'est Jersey to Battleford, who to me hasn't impressed this season. Minella Till Dawn and Burgas don't look like superstars to me.

Recommendation: Back Drumconnor Lad for small stakes each way at 14/1

4.55 - 3 mile Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle

This is a tricky race to solve, with Cheltenham winners Penhill, Champagne Classic and Presenting Percy in the line up. However, I want to be on the right side of Monalee, who ran too freely up with the pace at Cheltenham before finishing second to Penhill. I see him as the best long term prospect and I think he could win.

Recommendation: Back Monalee at 100/30

5.30 - 3 mile Coral Punchestown Gold Cup

Listeners will remember I was all over Sizing John's chances in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and thankfully he obliged. I don't see any reason whatsoever to pass him over and I would be surprised if he's beaten. Outlander should perform better, Coneygree has it to prove to me after his training troubles, while Djakadam is just a shade short of top class. Sizing John all the way.

Recommendation: Back Sizing John at Even Money

6.05 - 2 mile Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race

I believe this is too difficult to solve at the prices. Cheltenham bumper winner Fayonagh is a fair mare and sets the standard, but we don't know how good Poli Roi, Paloma Blue and Someday really are. Carter McKay is also not out of calculations if you forget his Cheltenham run, as his trainer Willie Mullins has a superb record in this race.

Recommendation: No Bet

6.40 - 2 mile 4 furlong Guinness Handicap Chase

Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh team up with Polidam, who could be anything, having raced solely in France to date. Irish Cavalier returns having won the race last year, while Rightdownthemiddle ran well at Aintree. However, it's Jetstream Jack that I like. This horse has been running in better company and I believe a handicap chase over 2 and a half miles and good ground could be ideal. Davy Russell takes the ride.

Recommendation: Each way bet on Jetstream Jack at 9/1

7.15 - 2 mile Weatherbys General Stud Book European Breeders Fund Mares Flat Race

Minutestomidnight is the most likely winner in the form book, but these can be strange races and there are unknown quantities in the field. One of them is the Jessica Harrington trained 'The Princetonian', a full sister to the former Champion Hurdle winner Rock on Ruby. However I am going to keep my money in my pocket for this one.

Recommendation: No Bet