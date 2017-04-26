There's a Sky 1 show called Lucky Man starring Ulster native James Nesbitt running at the moment about a man who has eternal good luck.

So much can go wrong in life it's a concept we could all warm to.

Sport in particular is something where the issue of Lady Luck is widely mentioned.

Skill of course comes into it in no small way too.

Someone enjoying their fair share of good fortune now is Robert Power. (As Jessica Harrington calls him).

After victory in the Cheltenham Gold cup and the Irish Grand National Robbie Power's phenomenal 2017 continues.

The jockey they call Puppy Power was a big winner on day 1 of Punchestown aboard 5-to-2 shot Fox Norton in the BoyleSports Champion Chase - the feature on the opening day.

Fox Norton came home ahead of odds-on favourite Un de Sceaux and who knows what will happen for the rest of the week, fingers crossed for him.

With all the talk of Gordon v Willie we can forget about the widespread riches in terms of talent, two legged and four legged in Ireland right now.

I had the pleasure of meeting two great ambassadors for the sport in Punchestown.

Robbie also revealed how the nickname came about!

While Willie Mullins tries to make up ground on Gordon Elliott in the heavyweight bout for the trainers title, someone with her own Punchestown targets is a local trainer who is aiming to ensure the boys don't have it all their own way.

Jessica Harrington also gave a unique insight into the understanding that's developed with her stable jockey, the aforementioned R Power!