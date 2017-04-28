Last night's scoreless draw in the Manchester derby leaves City and United in fourth and fifth place respectively. City came closest to winning the game as Sergio Aguero hit the post in the first half while Gabriel Jesus had a goal correctly ruled out for offside late on. Ander Herrera had United's best chance but he headed wide from a Marcus Rashford free kick towards the end of the first half.

The big talking point to arise from the game was the red card given to Marouane Fellaini in the 84th minute. The Belgian was sent off for headbutting Sergio Aguero less than a minute after he had tripped the Argentine to pick up a yellow card. Fellaini is facing a three match ban but he could get a more severe punishment for failing to leave the pitch immediately.

Jose Mourinho's side only had 31% possession but he'll be pleased with the point given he's missing the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata and United also remain unbeaten in 24 league games. For all the talent and possession in the City team, Pep Guardiola's side couldn't find a goal. Watching the game last night, it was evident that both managers will be busy in the transfer market in the summer so it's very important they have Champions League football to attract the best players.

Liverpool could be outside the top four by the time they kick off away to Watford on Monday night. City and United will both be expected to win on Sunday but if Arsenal don't win at Tottenham it will make things very difficult for the Gunners who play United the following week.

Champions League hopefuls

3.Liverpool played 34 points 66

Watford (away)

Southampton (home)

West Ham (away)

Middlesbrough (home)



4.Manchester City played 33 points 65

Middlesbrough (away)

Crystal Palace (home)

Leicester (home)

West Brom (home)

Watford (away)



5.Manchester United played 33 points 64

Swansea (home)

Arsenal (away)

Tottenham (away)

Southampton (away)

Crystal Palace (home)



6.Arsenal played 32 points 60

Tottenham (away)

Man United (home)

Southampton (away)

Stoke (away)

Sunderland (home)

Everton (home)