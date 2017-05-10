Karim Benzema scored the all important goal for Real Madrid who booked their place in the Champions League final for a third time in four seasons. Two goals in the opening 16 minutes gave Atletico Madrid a 2-0 lead and real hope of clawing back a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

The first came after 12 minutes when Saul rose highest in the box to head home from a Koke corner. It was just the start Diego Simeone's side were looking for and four minutes later it got even better. Fernando Torres was fouled by Raphael Varane in the box and Antoine Griezmann converted the penalty past Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas although it did look like a double-hit from the Frenchman.

However a goal from Isco three minutes before the break effectively ended the contest and changed the atmosphere in the final European game to be held at the Vicente Calderon. Benzema produced some magic to cross for Toni Kroos, whose initial effort was saved by Jan Oblak before Isco tapped in the rebound to make it 2-1 and 4-2 on aggregate.

That left Atletico right back where they started, needing three goals to qualify and they couldn't get past Navas in the second half. Zinedine Zidane's side, who can become the first team to win the Champions League twice in a row, will meet Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday, 3 June.