Former Republic of Ireland International Richard Dunne was in town this week as Aviva's Junior Cup Ambassador. The former Manchester City, Aston Villa, QPR and Everton defender visited the two clubs involved in next week's FAI Junior Cup final, Sheriff YC of Dublin and Evergreen FC in Kilkenny.

Dunne also popped into studio here at Today FM to speak to Phil Egan on Premier League Live. The former Ireland defender talked about life in Monaco, the current Ireland team and Manchester City who he believes are going in the right direction under Pep Guardiola despite a season with no trophies: