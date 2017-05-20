After struggling to establish himself in the Brighton team since his move from Dundalk last year, many thought Richie Towell's time at the Seagulls was going to be ending when Chris Hughton's side secured promotion to the Premier League.

The Dubliner still remains on course to take a loan spell back to the Championship next season to get some regular football, having played just seven times for the Brighton first team since his move.

However, it looks like he does remain in Chris Hughton's long-term plans, after it was confirmed he has extended his contract with the club until the summer of 2019.

Towell is one of five players to sign new deals with the recently promoted side, with David Stockdale, Gaetan Bong, Steve Sidwell and Niki Maenpaa also agreeing new contracts.

The full story on the deals being offered to four out-of-contract #BHAFC players. https://t.co/tLNmRVQmij pic.twitter.com/YMyKnDIwgP — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 19, 2017

Speaking about Towell during the week, Hughton said he's eager to see him develop next season.

He told The Argus: "Players like Rohan (Ince) and Richie will go out on loan. We have been really delighted with Richie but we are very keen for him to get out on loan to the Championship next season."