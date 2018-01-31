Manchester City have walked away from a proposed deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez after they refused to sanction a transfer package that would have been worth nearly €110 million.

The Algeria international handed in a third transfer request yesterday and there were reports in England today that he went AWOL for Leicester's training session ahead of their trip to Goodison Park tonight to face Everton.

Manchester City were unwilling to pay more than €68.5 million for the 26-year-old who has two-and-half years left on his contract at the King Power Stadiu.

It's the second transfer that the runaway Premier League leaders pulled out of for financial reasons in this window following the end of their pursuit for Alexis Sanchez who ended up at Manchester United.

City's search for an attacking player also pre-dates Leroy Sane's ankle ligament injury which has sidelined the German international for up to seven weeks.

Mahrez joined Leicester in January 2014 and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year as the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016. He has registered 35 goals and 24 assists in 127 top-flight appearances.