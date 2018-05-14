The Premier League season came to a close yesterday afternoon so that means Premier League Live will take a few months break for the summer on Today FM. There may not have been too much to play for on the last day of the season apart from the last Champions League spot. We were at Anfield for Liverpool v Brighton, a game the home side won 4-0 to secure a top four finish.

There was extra significance for Today FM because it was the last time we heard Ron Jones call a game for us. Ron has been commentating on Today FM for almost 15 years after joining from BBC and he called more than 300 Premier League games for us. We were inundated with lovely messages for Ron all afternoon because he has been the sound of so many Saturday afternoon's on radios around the country. Ron reflected on some of his memorable moments in the last hour of the show yesterday.

He was in the commentary box on the final day of the 2011/12 season when Sergio Aguero scored a dramatic injury time goal win the league title for Manchester City.