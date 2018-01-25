Rory Best expects to finalise a new contract with Ulster and Ireland "in the very near future".

The Ireland captain's current deal expires at the end of the season.

Best says he is closing in on a new deal, that will be expected to run until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

"Hopefully we'll get something sorted out in the very near future with the contract."

"I feel pretty good at the minute, getting those three games in a row has been important for me, to show myself that I'm still capable and still enjoy playing at that level."