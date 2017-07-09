Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12

Roscommon are the Connacht Senior Football Champions for the first time since 2010 after a nine point win over Galway at Pearse Stadium. Cian Connolly and Brian Stack scored the goals for Roscommon who advance to the quarter finals and avenge last year's defeat to the Tribesmen in the replay of the Provincial decider.

Kevin McStay's men led by seven points at half time thanks to a goal from Connolly, who was sent off late on for picking up a second yellow card. Galway had the wind in the second half but when Stack scored a second Roscommon goal it put them nine in front with just under half an hour to play. Galway started to claw their way back into the match with the next five points but that's as close as they got.

There was some joy for Galway in Salthill with their minors claiming a third Connacht Minor title in a row with a 3-11 to 10 points win over Sligo.