Leinster outhalf Ross Byrne and Scarlets' Munster-bound lock Tadhg Beirne have been included in the 32-man Ireland squad for the Summer tour to Australia.

Byrne and Beirne are the only two uncapped players included while injured duo Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki have also made the cut.

Henshaw is certain to miss the Guinness PRO14 final against Scarlets this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium with a knee injury he sustained in Leinster's Champions Cup final win against Racing 92 almost two weeks ago.

Aki was due to captain the Barbarians squad in their match against England at Twickenham this Sunday but he was pulled this week due to an ankle injury.

There were no major surprises elsewhere in Joe Schmidt's selection but the Ireland head coach admitted it was a tough one to whittle down.

"This has probably been the most difficult selection process for the coaching group to date," Schmidt said. "We sat down on Monday morning to review the last pieces of footage and to discuss the balance and combinations that we felt we might need in Australia.



"At midday today (Wednesday) we made the final decisions which included a number of very tough calls and some players are incredibly unlucky to miss out on selection.



"Over the past couple of months the national coaches have spent time in the provinces and been in communication with the provincial coaches who have done a super job in managing the players across the season.



"The coaching group are excited by the challenge that this three Test tour will present and from talking to the players we get a sense that they too are excited about going on Tour and testing themselves against one of the best sides in the world in their own backyard."

IRELAND squad for 2018 Summer Tour of Australia



FORWARDS (18)

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) c 111 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets) uncapped

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 61 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 47 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 58 caps



BACKS (14)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 3 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 73 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps



IRELAND SUMMER TOUR 2018 FIXTURES - All games live on Sky Sports.



Saturday 9th June, 2018

Australia v IRELAND

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)



Saturday 16th June, 2018

Australia v IRELAND

AAMI Park, Melbourne, KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)



Saturday 23rd June, 2018

Australia v Ireland

Allianz Park, Sydney KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)