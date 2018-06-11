For some inter county players the issue of creating capacity for club games isn't an issue after their seasons ended over the weekend but for those still standing in the chase for the Sam Maguire the shape of the next round is now clear.

The seasoned campaigners will be pleased at their next round opposition.

Last year's finalists Mayo will play Tipperary in the second round of the football qualifiers.

The 2017 All Ireland runners up will travel to Semple Stadium having been paired with the Premier County in the round 2 draw.

Tipp lost to Cork in the semi finals of the Munster Championship and will be asked searching questions by the westerners.

Carlow face a big ask to kick start their summer.

The Barrowsiders have been drawn with Tyrone, although they will have home advantage.

Longford will play Kildare in an all Leinster clash.

There is Ulster derby between Cavan and Down. Monaghan, the side who brought Tyrone's reign as Ulster champions to an end, will play Waterford.

Leitrim will face Louth, it's Sligo v Armagh and Offaly will meet Clare.

The games will be played on the weekend of the 23rd June.

The match venues and times will be confirmed by the CCCC later with the fixtures scheduled for weekend of June 23rd/24th.

FYI all matches will be required to finish on the day under the new Championship protocols.