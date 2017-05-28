Galway booked their place in the semi finals of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship. The National League champions beat Dublin by 2-28 to 1-17 in their quarter final clash at O'Connor Park in Tullamore. Joseph Cooney and Conor Cooney scored the goals for Galway while Ben Quinn found the net for the Dubs who had Cian O'Callaghan sent off early in the second half. There was only three points in it at half time but the Tribesmen ran out comfortable winners in the second half to set up a semi final against Offaly at O’Moore Park on June the 18th.

Wexford and Kilkenny will contest the other Leinster semi final. Davy Fitzgerald watched from the stands at O'Moore Park as Wexford beat Laois by 3-25 to 1-17 to set up that meeting with the Cats on the 10th of June. Harry Kehoe, Aidan Noland and Jack Guiney got the goals for Wexford.

Tyrone will meet Donegal in the semi finals of the Ulster Football Championship. The reigning Ulster champions saw off Derry by 22 points to 11 in their quarter final clash at Celtic Park. It's second season in a row Mickey Harte's men have had 11 points to spare over Derry in the Provincial Championship.

Clare were left hanging on before they edged out Limerick by 1-13 to 1-12 in Ennis in the quarter finals of the Munster Football Championship. A first half goal from Eoin Cleary had the Banner five points up at half time and they led by four in injury time until Josh Ryan set up a tense finish with an injury time goal. Clare's reward is a semi final against Munster champions Kerry on Sunday week.

Leitrim will return from Ruislip with a championship win under their belt after they saw off London by 3-10 to 16 points in their Connacht quarter final. Leitrim went in at half time two points up thanks to a goal from Darragh Rooney and the introduction of Ronan Kennedy five minutes into the second half proved crucial for the visitors. Kennedy's tally of 2-2 proved to be the difference as Leitrim set up a semi final against Roscommon on June 18th.