If at first you don't succeed, apply, apply, apply again. Ryan Giggs has his first job in management. The Welshman has been confirmed as the new manager of Wales.

The Manchester United legend succeeds Chris Coleman. The winger was capped 64 times for his country. He's spent the last number of years trying to land a job.

He arrives in the role with virtually no management experience. Giggs was in charge of Manchester United for a four-game caretaker spell at Old Trafford after the sacking of David Moyes.

He recorded two wins, a draw and a defeat during his spell in charge in the 2013–14 season.

Giggs has been trying to land a job since then, and has been linked with vacancies in the Premier League and Championship.

He unsuccessfully applied for the Swansea job in 2016 but was overlooked as Bob Bradley was given the job.

Giggs has signed a four year contract and is delighted to get the gig: "I am so proud to have been given the honour of managing the National Team.

"The challenges that we have ahead of us with the Nations League and qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 excite me a great deal.

"I can’t wait to start working with the players as we prepare for those crucial games later in the year.”

Giggs’ first game in charge will be in the 2018 China Cup against the hosts on 22 March in Nanning. Despite his past patchy attendance record for friendlies, Off The Ball understands he will be present for at least 25% of friendly matches*.

*Contingent on Alex Ferguson granting him permission*