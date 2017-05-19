Donnacha Ryan will wear the Munster jersey at Thomond Park for the final time tomorrow, after his move to French side Racing 92 was officially confirmed by the province this morning.

The versatile forward has played 165 times for Munster since his debut in 2004, and will look to bow out on a high note, as the province look to win a fourth Guinness PRO12 title. Ryan lines out in the second row for the semi-final against the Ospreys tomorrow evening, with the winner advancing to next week's final at the Aviva Stadium against either Leinster or the Scarlets.

Francis Saili will also play at Thomond Park for the final time in tomorrow's game. The New Zealander's departure at the end of the season was announced this morning, after two seasons with the province which saw him score eight tries in 38 games. The 26-year-old hasn't revealed his next destination, but Aviva Premiership side Harlequins are favourite to land his signature.

In other contract news Ian Keatley and Jaco Taute are to remain with the province. The pair have signed two-year contract extensions.

Neither will start in tomorrow's semi-final against the Ospreys though. Both are on the bench, with Tyler Bleyendaal starting over Keatley at outhalf, partnering Conor Murray in the half-backs. Murray returned from his shoulder injury off the bench in their last outing against Connacht, and is set to start a game for the province for the first time since January.

Outgoing Kiwi Saili takes Taute's place in the centre alongside Rory Scannell, with Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo and Keith Earls completing the backline.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has a first choice pack to play with. Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start up front, with Donnacha Ryan and Billy Holland packing down behind him. In the backrow, Lions Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander are joined by Tommy O'Donnell.