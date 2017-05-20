A long and emotional season for Munster still has one more chapter to be filled.

A fourth Guinness PRO12 title remains on the horizon, after they ground out a 23-3 victory against the Ospreys at Thomond Park, and give Donnacha Ryan and Francis Saili a winning send off.

Just 24 hours after his departure was confirmed, Saili produced arguably his finest Munster performance on his Thomond swansong, scoring the opening try, creating the break for the second, and busting a gut to deny Keelan Giles a consolation try in the final play of the game, even when the result was beyond doubt.

Just like Leinster last night, Munster looked ropey in the early stages, and Dan Biggar kicked what proved to be the Ospreys' only points in the eighth minute with a penalty.

Munster finally took the lead on 26 minutes when Saili barged over for the game's first try. Rory Scannell was tackled on the left wing, and somehow released the ball before going into touch. The Ospreys defence switched off, and Salili broke through the middle of the resulting ruck to touch down. Tyler Bleyendaal was off-target with the conversion, but a later penalty sent Munster 8-3 in front at the break.

Munster owned the ball for much of the third quarter, but it took them until the 60th minute to finally extend the lead. It was worth the wait.

They weren't home and hosed though, and were given a major scare when replacement hooker Scott Otten sensationally broke through a ruck, before chipping the ball over the Munster defence and touching down under the posts.

To the relief of Munster fans and horror of the front-row-union, the hooker's big moment was spoiled by a knock on in the build-up by Tom Habberfield.

Despite the mini-scare, the Thomond Park faithful could enjoy the final few minutes after Andrew Conway dived over in the corner, and even when the Ospreys threatened to score a consolation try with the final play, man-of-the-match Saili emptied himself to force Keelan Giles into touch.

Next Saturday's final brings Munster back to the Aviva Stadium, and the scene of Anthony Foley's final game with the province before his sudden passing in October.

The Scarlets won't believe in fate though, after already ending the away semi-final hoodoo on Friday. It might not be the Irish-derby we had hoped for, but all signs point towards a classic.