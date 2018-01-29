Seamus Coleman could make his long awaited return to first team football this week.

The Republic of Ireland international is in the Everton squad for their Premier League clash with Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

Coleman made his long awaited his comeback last week after playing for the Everton Under-23s in a 3-0 win over Portsmouth at Goodison Park.

That was the Donegal man’s first time playing since breaking his leg in a drawn World Cup qualifier for the Republic of Ireland against Wales back in March 2017.

But he showed no ill effects after completing an hour and Sam Allardyce has confirmed Coleman has been drafted into the squad.

The Everton boss though is urging fans to be patient as Coleman is coming back from a long injury lay-off:

“It seems that - touch wood - hopefully from here on in, he can have an injury free run from here until the end of the season.

“A very important player as we all know, if and when he does play in the team he needs time, he’s been out an awful long time.

“As such a long period of time it can’t be expected that he hits his top form immediately, it’s very important to have him back, his influence not just as a player but as a human being.”