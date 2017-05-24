Scarlets winger Steff Evans has been cleared to play against Munster in Saturday's Pro12 final at the Aviva Stadium. The top try-scorer in the Pro12 this season, was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Garry Ringrose in last weekend’s semi-final win over Leinster at the RDS.

However the Pro12 disciplinary panel decided to rescind the red card today, ruling that 'the player undertook a lawful tackle in a manner that was consistent with the laws of the game'. They added that the 'tackle only became dangerous after the intervention' of his team-mate Samson Lee, who assisted Evans in making the tackle on Ringrose.

Here it is in case you missed it: