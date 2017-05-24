Scarlets winger cleared to face Munster in Pro12 final
Scarlets winger Steff Evans has been cleared to play against Munster in Saturday's Pro12 final at the Aviva Stadium. The top try-scorer in the Pro12 this season, was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Garry Ringrose in last weekend’s semi-final win over Leinster at the RDS.
However the Pro12 disciplinary panel decided to rescind the red card today, ruling that 'the player undertook a lawful tackle in a manner that was consistent with the laws of the game'. They added that the 'tackle only became dangerous after the intervention' of his team-mate Samson Lee, who assisted Evans in making the tackle on Ringrose.
Here it is in case you missed it: