New Zealand rugby's chief executive says Irish head coach Joe Schmidt is among their list of contenders, should Steve Hansen step down after the next World Cup.

Steve Tew has name checked Schmidt as one of their preferred options, saying they "would like to have him back" down under.

Schmidt extended his deal with the IRFU last November, which would bring him up to the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, when current All Blacks coach Hansen is expected to depart.

Speaking to the Guardian, Tew also mentioned Wales and Lions coach Warren Gatland as a possible successor, as well as current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster.

"In my view Ian Foster is sitting there as a very strong candidate when Steve does finish, but there’ll be others.

"Joe is sitting in Ireland and we’d like to have him back. Vern (Cotter) is coaching at a very high level and you wouldn't rule Gatty [Gatland] out either.

"You’ll have to ask Warren what he wants to do next. We don’t know what Steve’s doing yet, but what we will do is manage the transition very well. We’ll be sitting down later this year to work out the process."

Schmidt's Ireland get their summer tour under way tomorrow night in New Jersey, when they take on the USA Eagles at 10pm Irish time.