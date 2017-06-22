Leinster hooker James Tracy and Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell have been handed their first starts for Ireland in Saturday's second Test with Japan in Tokyo. Head coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes from last week's win over Japan. Tracy takes over from Niall Scannell, Treadwell comes in for Quinn Roux, while Josh van der Flier returns at the expense of Dan Leavy.

Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale and Kieran Marmion come into the backline for Simon Zebo, Rory Scannell and Luke McGrath. Devin Toner, who made his debut against Samoa in November 2010, is set for his 50th Test appearance in the second row with scrum half John Cooney poised to win his first cap off the bench.

Ireland team to face Japan:

15. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

12. Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)

10. Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster)

9. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht)

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. James Tracy (UCD/Leinster)

3. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster)

4. Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster)

5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)

6. Rhys Ruddock (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (capt)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Sean Reidy (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)

21. John Cooney (Connacht)

22. Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)

23. Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht)