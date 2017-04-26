Seamus Coleman has taken the next step in his long recovery from a broken leg, returning to Everton to continue his rehab.

The Republic of Ireland captain says he's looking forward to the challenge, adding that it's just the latest in a number of tough journeys he's taken in his career.

Coleman has been recovering at home in Donegal for the last month, after having surgery on a fractured fibula and tibia, following the Republic's scoreless draw with Wales last month.

Coleman's return to Everton comes on the same day that Neil Taylor was given a two-match ban by UEFA for his horror tackle which caused the injury.

The Aston Villa defender will miss the Group D qualifiers against Serbia in June and Austria in September.

In an interview with Everton TV, Coleman says he's been through a "tough period", but is now ready for the recovery process.

"It’s great to be back, nice to see everyone again – it’s like my first day all over again," he said.



"Obviously, I’d rather be fit and well but I’ve had a good month at home in Ireland to get my head around everything and now I’m ready to get back to work.



"Until something like this happens you don’t always realise how fortunate you are to play for this Club, to play for the national team and to have all that support behind me.

💪🏼 | Seamus Coleman has returned to USM Finch Farm as he steps up his recovery from a broken leg.



Full interview - https://t.co/kMZc4yHCjs pic.twitter.com/0MaNebUKsW — Everton (@Everton) April 26, 2017

"Every little card meant so much to me and my family. All those well-wishes will get me through this tough period because people have gone out of their way to send cards, to send prayers and it definitely gets you through it.



"I always knew this was a great club, a special club. I never wanted this injury to happen but it has reminded me that the Club is amazing, as is the support I had from all the fans.



Coleman went into detail about the early stages of his recovery, and true to his nature says he's even enjoying the challenge.



"I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over again and fight for.



"I’ve started with very small exercises in the gym. I’ve been doing some walking in the pool and aqua-jogging. It’s just good to be back in and around the Club and feeling like a professional footballer again.



"I’m really enjoying it and looking forward to the challenge ahead because it’s going to be tough but I’ve had tough journeys before and this is just another one."

You can see his interview in full here.