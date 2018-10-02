She may have divided opinion in the way she reacted to a judges call in the US Open Final but Serena Williams is using her stature to raise awareness of a very worthy cause.

Serena Williams' claimed she was a victim of sexism after her US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka.

In response world No 1 Simona Halep and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova stated they had seen no difference in the way male umpires treat players, irrespective of their gender.

But Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki believed her long-time friend "had a point" in calling out her treatment.

Many felt Serena's carry on overshadowed the achievement of Japan's Naomi Osaka winning the September 8 final 6-2, 6-4.

It was a match which saw Williams warned for coaching, penalized a point for smashing her racket and then docked a game for an outburst in which she called the umpire, Carlos Ramos, a "thief" and a "liar."

That's all in the past and now and the American star who is still big box office is getting back in the good books with a recorded a version of the Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The post appeared on the tennis star's Instagram account.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote 'This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly.

'Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia.'

Fair Play Serena!