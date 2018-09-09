Serena Williams burst into tears on court at the US Open final, after being penalised by umpire Carlos Ramos of a coaching violation.

Williams was penalised in the second set for a hand gesture made by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. This prompted Williams to engage in an incredible rant at the umpire, whom she accused of cheating and theft.

"I didn't receive coaching! You owe me an apology. You are a liar. You will never be on a court of mine as long as you live. When are you going to give me my apology? Say you are sorry. You are a thief. I am not a cheater."

Her tearful rage continued in discussion with other officials, where she implied that sexism was one of the reasons that she had been punished.

"You know me, you know my character," she said to the officials.

"That's not right. This is not fair. This has happened to me too many times. This is not fair.

"To lose a game for what you are saying? That's not fair. It's really not.

"You know how many other men that do much worse things than that? This is not fair. There's a lot of men out here who have said a lot of things, and because they are men then it doesn't happen to them!"

