Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke's been rewarded for an excellent start to the SSE Airtricity League season with his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad.

The 24-year-old Dubliner's fired home 9 goals in 16 Premier Division appearances in 2018, the majority of which could be goal of the season contenders.

Burke is the latest player from the domestic league to be called up by manager Martin O'Neill, following on from Dundalk trio Andy Boyle, Daryl Horgan and Gary Rogers.

Former St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Conor O'Malley is one of three other players to be selected for the first time.

The 23-year-old Mayo native has made 14 appearances with Peterbrough in England's League One since moving from Inchicore.

O'Malley's joined on the list by Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams, formerly of Sporting Fingal, and Preston North End forward Callum Robinson.

O'Neill has included 40 players in his provisional squad ahead of the friendly matches against France in Paris (May 28) and the USA in Dublin (June 2).

The manager has confirmed that defender John O'Shea will lead the team out for the USA game, as he plays his last match before retiring from international football.

Before those friendly matches, the Boys in Green will take on Celtic at Parkhead (May 20) for Scott Brown's testimonial.

Some players will drop out of the squad after the Celtic game while others will only report into camp ahead of the trip to Paris.

A number of players miss out due to injury, including Robbie Brady (knee), James McCarthy (broken leg), Jonny Hayes (ankle) and Aiden McGeady (ankle) while Burnley forward Jonathan Walters returns after a long injury lay-off.

Republic of Ireland Men's National Team - Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Ian Lawlor (Doncaster Rovers), Conor O'Malley (Peterborough United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)