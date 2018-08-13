Shamrock Rovers teen sensation Gavin Bazunu has been rewarded following an incredible start to his senior career.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper has won July's SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Player of the Month award after some superb performances following his June debut.

“I have been in with the first-team squad all season but had no idea that the opportunity to play would come along so soon for me," said Bazunu on receiving his award.

"I have been working hard and with some injuries I was brought into the matchday squad, then next the gaffer (Stephen Bradley - head coach) told me I was starting in the team against Bray in June."

Bazunu made his debut in the 5-0 win against Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

He followed that with three more clean sheets in the league including the scoreless draw away to Cork City in which he pulled off a superb save to deny Kieran Sadlier from the spot.

Bazunu also relished the experience of playing in the narrow 2-1 aggregate defeat to AIK Stockholm in the Europa League.

“Things went really well since then and I played three more league games before we had the Europa League qualifiers and that was another great experience for me.

“I am grateful to everyone who has helped me and to everyone who continues to help me at the club - my team-mates, all the staff, the fans and my family and friends.

"Rovers is everything to me and I just want to keep working hard, do my Leaving Certificate next year and be the best footballer that I can be."

His performances have attracted interest from big clubs in the UK such as Celtic, Arsenal, Liverpool and Brighton but it has been reported that Manchester City have already sealed a deal for Bazunu.

It is claimed he will sign a pre-contract before making the move in January in a deal worth an initial €350,000.