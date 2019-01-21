What a weekend for Offaly man Shane Lowry, battling back from four behind to secure his first Rolex Series title in Abu Dhabi.

A winners cheque of €1,024,195 would get you a grand site with a fine bit of road frontage around the faithful native's home club of Esker Hills in Tullamore and probably the entirety of his native parish of Clara.

An incredible start to 2019 for a beloved Irish sports person who wears his identity with pride, no matter what corner of the world he finds himself in and the celebrations afterwards would melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram What it’s all about ❤️ A post shared by Shane Lowry (@shanelowrygolf) on Jan 19, 2019 at 7:42am PST

Irish sports legends in their own right and his neighbours were quick to extend their chomhgairdeachas.

Understandably the Clara man was full of emotion after, with even his Granny getting a mention.

A honest, emotional @ShaneLowryGolf talks after his first win in four years pic.twitter.com/mHMTE5BfKI — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2019

It was a thrilling final-round battle with Richard Sterne. Lowry closed his final-round 71 with a crucial birdie to win by a single shot and secure his fourth European Tour title - but he did not have it all his own way.

The Offaly man entered the day with a commanding three-shot lead but found himself four strokes behind Sterne after carding four bogeys and two birdies in his first 11 holes.

The 31 year old rallied, though, firing back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th and after Sterne dropped a couple of shots coming down the stretch, Lowry made another gain at the 18th to get to 18 under par and clinch his first trophy since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Nervelessly holing from 12 feet after Sterne had already made his par, Lowry won it at the last after tapping in his close-range birdie putt to earn his first Rolex Series title.

Many feel there is a major in this lad.

The mental strength he showed to win in the middle east proved he can pull it off when under serious duress.

The affable Offaly man was a previous guest on Today FM's Championship Sunday and as his tweets watching GAAGo on big match days show, his love of the GAA and all things Irish help make him the passionate competitor he is.

Congratulations Shane.

It must have been the team talk you got before Christmas in Dublin's Capel street that helped you get into the zone!