We've a six hour show tomorrow so that means two live and exclusive commentary games. First up it's Manchester City against Crystal Palace followed by Hull and Sunderland.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - 12.30pm

City are in fourth place, one point above Manchester United but Pep Guardiola's side have a much easier run in on paper. Tomorrow's game is the first of three home games for City before they finish with a trip to Watford so the ball is firmly in their court. However City drew 2-2 away to Middlesbrough last week and have won only two of their last eight league games. Sergio Aguero and David Silva will both miss the game through injury.

Palace are six points above the relegation zone with three games to play so they're not safe just yet. The Eagles won at Chelsea and Liverpool in April so they've shown they can cause plenty of problems on the road. Sam Allardyce's men have earned 19 points from their last 10 games, two more than City. Andros Townsend faces a late fitness test on due to an Achilles injury he suffered during training this week and they're already without defenders Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins.

Ron Jones and Brian Kerr will be at the Etihad Stadium for us.

Hull v Sunderland - 3pm

Sunderland were relegated last week so Hull will fancy their chances of picking up all three points to maintain their unbeaten home record under Marco Silva. Hull have won four home games in a row and if they make that five it would move them five points clear of relegation rivals Swansea who play Everton at 5.30. Hull still have to travel to Palace and they host Tottenham on the final day of the season so you feel this is a must win for them. Swansea travel to Sunderland next week and finish with a home game against West Brom.

Ian Beach and Gary Breen will be our commentary team at the K Com Stadium.

We'll also have an interview with former Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne on the show. The former Manchester City defender was in town this week as Aviva’s FAI Junior Cup Ambassador which will see him travel to the communities of both Finalists, Evergreen FC in Kilkenny and Sheriff YC in Dublin.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 12-6 on Today FM