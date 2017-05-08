So it's Sligo v Mayo in the 2017 Connacht Senior Football Championship after the Yeats County men emerged from the Bronx with an 8 point win.

Kyle Cawleys goal was critical for the visitors to the Big Apple whose team of exiles were just 2 points down at the break but Sligo emerged 1-21 to 1-13 winners extinguishing the threat of New York's first Connact championship win.

With 5,000 plus packed inside Gaelic Park, Justin O’Halloran’s Exiles grabbed their first lead of what sounds like an exhilirating contest with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

However, Niall Carew’s experienced men closed it out in the final 15 minutes to advance.

The New York side featured ex Dublin senior hurler Danny Sutcliffe who has opted for Fifth Avenue rather than Grafton street for a while.

A natural athlete, he also has a minor football medal from 2009 and could be regarded as a loss for Ger Cunninghams side. Then again if you were 25! Hard to blame the lad!