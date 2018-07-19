We've all had dreams of making a name for ourselves in professional sport. Haven't we?

The reality is only a tiny pecentage make it.

The rest of us dream of the glory and wealth that comes with playing for the likes of Celtic or Manchester United.

Liam Miller lived that dream.

But dying at the age of 36 was just tragic, as he began the next phase of his life.

Liam didn't even appear ill before being taken too soon by cancer.

Liam left behind his wife Clare, sons Corey, 13, Leo, 11, and eight-year-old daughter Belle who had to try and cope with an unfathomable loss.

Liam, won 21 caps for ­Ireland, was born and bred in Cork and signed for Celtic in 1997. He played for them until 2004, when he was signed by Alex Ferguson’s ­Manchester United.

Two years later and after a loan spell at Leeds United, he signed for Sunderland before moving back to ­Scotland to play for Hibs.

After two seasons at Easter Road, he moved to Australia to play in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne before moving back to ­Ireland.

What a life. Then the nightmare begins.

A tumour was found in his ­oesophagus and by the time doctors found it, it had spread to his kidneys, liver and lungs. It had been growing undetected for two years.

Now plans have been unveiled to honour Liam on his native Leeside at Turner’s Cross on Tuesday, September 25.

United legends including Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Jaap Stam, David May, Louis Saha and Rio Ferdinand have all confirmed their attendance and will be led by former skipper Roy Keane.

The United side will go head-to-head with Martin O’Neill’s combined Republic of Ireland-Glasgow Celtic selection featuring Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Stephen Carr, Kevin Doyle, Keith Andrews, Kenny Cunningham, Kevin Kilbane, Stephen McPhail and Colin Healy.

Sport is incredible at times of grief.

This looks like another such occasion and you can find out more about the event at www.liammillertribute.com