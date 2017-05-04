The Irish rugby team will play South Africa, Argentina and Fiji in November's Guinness Series at the Aviva Stadium.

They'll host the Springboks for the first time in three years on Sunday November 12th, with a 2.30 kickoff at the Aviva. Ireland have won four of their last six meetings with the 'Boks in Dublin, but were beaten 2-1 in their three-game test series in South Africa last summer.

Six days later Fiji will arrive in the capital for their first game at Lansdowne Road since its redevelopment. The last test between the sides came at the RDS in 2009, but an Ireland XV were 53-0 winners against the Fijians in an non-test game at Thomond Park in 2012.

Joe Schmidt's side will complete the November internationals on Saturday the 25th against Argentina, looking to gain revenge on the Pumas for the 2015 World Cup quarter final.

On that occasion, Argentina were 43-20 winners, their first victory against Ireland since the 2007 World Cup.

Padraig Power, IRFU Director of Commercial & Marketing, said, "This November's Guinness Series promises to have some added edge with recent fixtures against South Africa and Argentina fresh in the memory.



"Argentina ended Ireland's Rugby World Cup hopes in October 2015 while the Springbok edged a thrilling Test series last June after Ireland had made history in Newlands. Fiji's exciting brand of free flowing rugby will be showcased for the very first time at the Aviva Stadium as the South Sea Islanders play in Dublin for the first time since 2009."

Details of the Pre-sale and General sale for tickets will be announced in the coming weeks, with prices available here.

