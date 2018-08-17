In case you hadn't noticed professional sports organisations are less about sport and more about market share, flogging jerseys, getting bums on seats and taking any opportunity to commercialise.

Oh there is also the business of winning.

Days after it emerged Facebook has waded into screening live soccer fixtures on the platform comes the news that a Spanish top-flight game is to be played in the US, the first time a La Liga match has taken place overseas.

The plan is part of a 15-year partnership between La Liga and media company Relevent, which organises the International Champions Cup, to promote the game in North America.

La Liga president Javier Tebas called it a "ground-breaking agreement".

The Premier League has previously discussed plans to play a '39th game' outside England and Wales.

The idea drew criticism from fans and the media, and executive chairman Richard Scudamore, who proposed the idea in 2008, said it could not happen "until the conditions are right".

Asked when the US-based match would take place and whether it would be a regular fixture, La Liga say it "can not confirm the teams, match, date or season".

Tebas has previously said El Clasico, between Real Madrid and Barcelona, would "never be played outside of Spain".

But a friendly between the two clubs was played in Miami in July 2017, as part of the International Champions Cup - the first time the fixture had been played outside Spain since 1991.

Last Sunday, the Spanish Super Cup was played in Morocco, the first time it has been played outside Spain.

"This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America," said Stephen Ross, chairman and owner of Relevent who also owns the Miami Dolphins.

"This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world."

If it works you can be damn sure other European sports organisations will be rushing to cash in too!