He's a GAA icon who has given his all for the Tyrone cause. A former All Star, All Ireland winner and International Rules captain but it has been a trying weekend for Sean Cavanagh.

Cavanagh was brought to hospital with a broken nose and severe facial bruising following an incident in a Tyrone club game.

He was lining out for Moy Tír na nÓg against Edendork when the incident occurred in a collision between the former Tyrone star and an opponent, which the referee deemed accidental and no action was taken.

It seems it was a spicy encounter. Cavanagh was taken to hospital at half-time during the game which had six red cards and 20 yellow cards.

And so it continues 😨😨@KCsixtyseven Edendork played Moy today in the Tyrone senior championship first round

20 yellows -6 reds-1 Black

And Sean Cavanagh transported away to hospital in an ambulance. The man that inflicted the injury did not receive a card of any description pic.twitter.com/gOWQdhLVoc — david greene (@buddygreene) September 16, 2018

The man himself feels it could have been worse.

Thanks for all the messages. Released from hospital with a bad concussion, broken nose & extensive facial injuries but could have been much worse. I'm lucky. — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) September 16, 2018

The former Tyrone skipper was reported to have sustained his injuries after taking a knee to his face.

Edendork won the match by 0-10 to 0-9, but what must have parents at the game thought?

Imagine your son playing minor being asked to step up to the senior ranks for that type of carry on.

On Friday, a Tyrone Intermediate Football Championship game was marred by a mass brawl which appeared to involve more than 30 players from and other individuals.

The ugly scenes occurred at the end of normal time in the Intermediate Football Championship game between Strabane and Stewartstown at Omagh.

Any parent would be forgiven for deciding this isnt the type of sport for their offpsring.