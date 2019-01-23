First we had Gatwick Airport getting locked down over drone sightings then poor old Greek Youtuber and Australian Open mens semi finalist Stefanos Sitsipas being told to take down his online video package on Sydney over his shots from the air.......

Now theres a warning that Drones pose a real threat to safety at race courses.

You might have got a present of one yourself from Santa, or you may have given a gift of one of the devices to one of your nearest and dearest but authorities are now clamping down on the use of what are categorised as 'unmanned aerial vehicles'.

UK authorities have urged users to read up on strict rules about the remote-controlled gadgets before taking them for their first spin.

Those caught flouting height and airport restrictions face a maximum fine of £2,500 and up to five years' imprisonment.

The new law, restricts all drones from flying above 400 feet and within one kilometre of airport boundaries.

You might recall around 1,000 Gatwick flights were cancelled or diverted across three days in December after drones were spotted inside the airport perimeter.

After the transport sector, sport is the next focus for a clampdown.

Theres a new warning now from the UK after a drone was spotted at Leicester racecourse near where punters arriving by helicopter were landing.

Not only that there are reports the devices are being increasingly used by betting syndicates to film races with pictures relayed to punters involved in live betting.

Thus allowing them to gain a significant advantage over those relying on delayed TV pictures to their homes.

A drone was spotted filming the action in Haydock on Saturday and as the runners entered the back straight at a meeting in Leicester a drone was launched from the roof of a disused building flying above the track to film the action.

Spooking the horses and the health and safety issues for aviation are the main concerns.

Seemed like a good Christmas present at the time but be careful where you fly!