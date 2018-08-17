Tottenham will have to get used to Wembley for a little while longer, after delays in the construction of their new 62,000 seater stadium.

After a slow start at the national stadium last season - failing to win any of their first three games - Mauricio Pochettino's side eventually turned it into a home away from home, winning 13 of their remaining 16 league matches there, helping them to another top four finish.

It was a quiet summer for them, becoming the first Premier League team to make no signings in a summer transfer window since its introduction in 2003. But while they didn't add to the side, they do appear to have fended off interest in Harry Kane for the time being, with the England captain singing a new six-year contract, prior to his six goal haul at the World Cup finals in Russia.

Fulham produced a stunning charge in the second half of last season to end their four year exile from the top flight, and judging by their summer business, manager Slavisa Jokanovic appears to have lofty ambitions. Calum Chambers and Timothy Fosu Mensah have arrived on loan from Arsenal and Manchester United, while former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle is also a loan acquisition from Dortmund.

They've opened the wallet too; they smashed their transfer record to buy the sought-after Jean Michael Seri from Nice. Aleksandar Mitrovic made his loan move from Newcastle permanent, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa was a 22 million pound signing from Marseille, while Alfie Mawson joined from relegated Swansea upwards of 15 million pounds.

It wasn't much use to them on the opening day though, going down 2-0 to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, but given the number of players who arrived late in the transfer window, it could take a few weeks for their new group of players to get the correct blend.

