It's the final Premier League weekend of the year and Tottenham will be expected to finish 2018 with a sixth league win in a row. Mauricio Pochettino's side are six points behind Liverpool despite their having their highest points tally after 19 fixtures of a Premier League season. There was a lot of negativity around the club at the start of the season when Spurs didn't add to their squad but Pochettino and co have just got on with things even with the delay to the redevelopment of White Hart Lane. At the halfway point of last season, Spurs were fifth in the table, 21 points behind leaders Manchester City. Spurs are still yet to draw a top flight game this season and go into Saturday's meeting with Wolves off the back of big wins over Everton and Bournemouth.

Wolves have put it up to the bigger clubs this season although Spurs did come away from Molineux with a 3-2 win. Last season's Championship winners have won three of their nine away fixtures this campaign and nobody has beaten them by more than two goals this season. Nuno Espirito Santo left Ruben Neves out for the draw with Fulham on Wednesday so the Wolves boss will make changes which could mean a place on the bench Adama Traore. Wolves have a very definite way of playing and can be hard to break down but they don't score enough goals. Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty has scored three of their twenty goals, including two winning goals.

Ian Beach and Gary Breen will be in the commentary box for us at Wembley. We'll preview the weekend's action and look back on some of the highlights of 2018.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6pm on Today FM.