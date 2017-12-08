Tottenham beat APOEL 3-0 at Wembley in the Champions League to finish top of their group with 16 points from six games. Few would have predicted that when Spurs were drawn in a group with holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Last season Mauricio Pochettino's side didn't make much of an impact in Europe but they seem to have cracked it this season, although it may have come at a cost.

Spurs seem to be suffering in the Premier League so they need to start winning games now that Europe is on the back burner for a few months. Last season's runners up could go five league matches without a win for the first time in a single season since March 2012. Wembley hasn't been as kind to Spurs as White Hart Lane was, which is the main reason they find themselves in sixth place, 18 points behind Manchester City.

Davinson Sanchez begins a three-match domestic ban following his red card at Watford last Saturday. Spurs are already without their best defender in Toby Alderweireld. His absence has certainly been felt because Eric Dier is not at the same level as the Belgian. The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have played a lot of football under Pochettino but the Spurs boss doesn't have the players in reserve to leave out some of his stars. The positive news for Spurs is that this is usually the time of the year their form improves so I'm sure Pochettino will be hoping for more of the same. His side can't win the league but they're only four points off fourth place.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes was under a bit of pressure going into last week's game at home to Swansea but the Potters picked up all three points after coming from a goal down. Stoke bid to win back-to-back league games for the first time since January but their recent record against Spurs suggests the wait will go on. Tottenham have won 4-0 in each of their past three league matches against Stoke.

