The team news is in for both Munster and Leinster's Champion Cup semi-finals this weekend, and both sides will be without one of their Lions contingent.

As expected Conor Murray misses out for Munster's game against Saracens with his ongoing shoulder injury, but in better news for the province, CJ Stander and Rory Scannell have both been passed fit after ankle injuries.

Stander had been out since suffering the ankle knock against Toulouse in the last round, and comes in at number eight in an otherwise unchanged pack. He replaces Jack O'Donoghue, who drops out of the matchday squad entirely.

The remaining four changes come in the backline. Andrew Conway starts in place of Darren Sweetnam on the wing, after the Corkman suffered a concussion in the win against Ulster last time out.

Jaco Taute partners Rory Scannell in the centre, with Francis Saili on the bench, while Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams return to the half back slots.

Leinster have made 12 changes for their trip to Lyon to take on Clermont, but Sean O'Brien will miss the game due to a tight hamstring.

Rhys Ruddock swaps from number 8 to blindside, with Dan Leavy and Jack Conan also coming into the backrow.

Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong return at loose and tighthead after their Lions call-ups, in between hooker Richardt Strauss, with Devin Toner taking Ross Molony's place in the second row.

Luke McGrath is the only member of the backline to continue from last week's win against Connacht

Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Isa Nacewa, Fergus McFadden and Joey Carbery loin him behind the scrum, while Adam Byrne is unlucky to miss out on a place in the matchday squad.