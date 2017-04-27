Christian Eriksen scored 12 minutes from time to keep Tottenham's title hopes alive heading into the final five league games. Spurs failed to create much in the first half at Selhurst Park last night so Mauricio Pochettino changed things at half time. The Argentine brought on Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko for Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama who was fortunate not to be sent off in the first half.

Palace made things difficult for Spurs which would have come as no surprise considering they'd beaten Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks. The home side were dealt a blow when Mamadou Sakho was forced off injured midway through the second half. Spurs finished the game stronger and the all important goal came from the right boot of Eriksen which made it eight league wins in a row.

So with five games to play it's still advantage Chelsea but this weekend will be very interesting. The league leaders will look to become only the second side to win away to Everton in the league this season on the same day Spurs play Arsenal in the North London derby.

Chelsea - P33 points 78

Everton (away)

Middlesbrough (home)

West Brom (away)

Watford (home)

Sunderland (home)

Tottenham - P33 points 74

Arsenal (home)

West Ham (away)

Man Utd (home)

Leicester (away)

Hull City (away)

Tottenham have won eight league games in a row but they'll have their work cut out to finish the season with five more wins and Spurs will also have to depend on Chelsea dropping points between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea's toughest game is on Sunday at Goodison Park but the rest of their fixtures look fairly routine so I know who I'd be putting my money on to lift the title.