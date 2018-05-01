Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley says criticism when you’re managing the biggest club in the country is part and parcel of the job.

The embattled Hoops boss eased some of the pressure as his side ended a five game winless run in the SSE Airtricity League as they stunned the champions Cork City.

Graham Burke, Ethan Boyle and Roberto Lopes got the goals in the 3-0 win at the Tallaght Stadium on Monday night.

Fans frustrations have peaked in recent weeks, with many taking to social media to call for his removal from the post.

Bradley labelled himself manager of the biggest club in the country and says stick is an occupational hazard: “The fans have a right to be frustrated or angry at a certain point in time, we lost two games and it happened in a short space of time.

<blockquote class="twitter-video" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Stephen Bradley: "I’m the manager of the biggest club in the country I’m going to get criticised" <a href="https://t.co/5RLT8sV0KX">pic.twitter.com/5RLT8sV0KX</a></p>— Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) <a href="https://twitter.com/RadioCleary/status/991207083646291970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 1, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

“They were games we should win so I understand the frustration, in terms of outside I’m the manager of the biggest club in the country I’m going to get criticised I’ve no problem with that whatsoever.”

Graham Burke’s fine form continued as he scored his 9th goal of the season in the victory at the Tallaght Stadium, after the game Bradley heaped praise on the Dubliner:

“It’s a special strike, anywhere 35 yards out left or right Graham has the ability to put it in the top corner like he did tonight, some of his goals this season have been unbelievable he might have a goal of the season highlight reel all to himself, some of them have been frightening.”