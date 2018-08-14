Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has appeared to put a stop to speculation about his future.

Reports on Tuesday morning suggest that he has informed the county board that he wants to stay on as manager next season.

The Crossmolina man hasn’t spoken publicly since Mayo were dumped out of the All-Ireland championship at the hands of Kildare in the qualifiers.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Here's the front of tomorrow's <a href="https://twitter.com/mayonewssport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mayonewssport</a> featuring the latest Mayo GAA managerial news. Plus a brilliant photo of Ireland race walker Cian McManamon from Westport in action in Berlin. Paper and digital editions are on sale in the morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mayogaa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mayogaa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GAA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GAA</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZJkrgniQmJ">pic.twitter.com/ZJkrgniQmJ</a></p>— Mayo News - Sport (@mayonewssport) <a href="https://twitter.com/mayonewssport/status/1029083280300290049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2018</a></blockquote>

Jim McGuinness was linked with the post yesterday - but it appears Rochford is staying put. He was given a two-year extension to his term last October.

Rochford faces a tough task in rebuilding his backroom over the winter. The exodus of his backroom only intensified speculation in recent days.

Donie Buckley, Peter Burke and Tony McEntee all departed their roles recently.

Rochford was instrumental in guiding Mayo to the All-Ireland final two years in a row. They lost to Dublin on both occasions.

That marked their poorest run in 8 years as they failed to make the last eight of the Championship in 2010.