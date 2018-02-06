Stephen Ward is close to a return to action for Burnley after playing for the Under-23s on Monday evening.

The Ireland international was on the pitch for 75 minutes of the 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield.

It was his first appearance since suffering a knee injury picked up in mid-December. Ward has missed 10 games since last lining out in the 1-0 win over Stoke City.

The veteran defender is looking forward to getting back into the first team. He spoke about his injury with the club's website, telling them:

“It felt really good. It’s just important to get back on the pitch and get used to playing.

“It’s nice to be feeling good and strong and to get a few minutes out there.

“It’s not really in my hands but I’m feeling good and ready to go. I’m feeling a lot sharper, so we’ll see what happens.

“We’ve had a great season and the more bodies we can have back now, hopefully that will help us have a strong finish.”