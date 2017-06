Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has named his team for Saturday's test against the USA in New Jersey. Ulster's Jacob Stockdale will make his debut on the left wing while the uncapped quartet of Dave Heffernan, Andrew Porter, James Ryan and Rory Scannell are all named on the bench. Kieran Marmion and Joey Carberry will start at 9 and 10 in a backline that also includes Luke Marshall, Garry Ringrose, Keith Earls and Tiernan O'Halloran.

Cian Healy's joined in the front row by Niall Scannel and John Ryan with Quinn Roux and Devin Toner in the second row. Captain Rhys Ruddock's in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Ireland team to face USA at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey - Saturday (KO 10pm Irish time)



15. Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 59 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

12. Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) uncapped

10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 3 caps

9. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 67 caps

2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 4 caps

3. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 6 caps

4. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 1 cap

5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 47 caps

6. Rhys Ruddock (c) (St Mary's College/Leinster) 13 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) uncapped

20. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

22. Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) uncapped

23. Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 33 caps