Stoke City's search for a new manager has come to an end. They've settled for Paul Lambert, who has signed a two-and-half-year contract.

Martin O'Neill was thought to have rejected the chance to become Stoke City's new manager over the weekend.

Lambert looks to be the 4th choice for the role after O’Neill along with Gary Rowett and Quique Sanchez Flores ruled themselves out of the running for the vacancy.

The club said: “We reviewed a number of people against the criteria set and met with a small number of parties who had expressed an interest in the job.”

Peter Coates said: “Paul greatly impressed us with his knowledge of our squad and had a clear plan of how he would improve our results.

“He’s a man who backed himself as a player, none more so than when he turned down contract offers in Scotland to go on trial in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, and it’s obvious he adopts the same approach as a manager.”

Lambert was most recently in charge at Wolves but left the club after seven months after a reported fall out with the owners.

The Potters have won just 5 games this season and are currently a point from safety in the Premier League.