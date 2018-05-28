French club Brive have announced the signing of former Ireland international Stuart Olding on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was without a club after his contract was revoked, following a review by Ulster and the IRFU last month.

The review was initiated after Olding and his then-provincial and international team-mate Paddy Jackson were acquitted of rape charges in March following a lengthy trial.

Brive, who won the second ever Heineken Cup, were relegated to the French Pro D2 at the end of last season.

Former Ireland, Lions and Ulster lock Jeremy Davidson has taken over as Brive's new head coach for the next three seasons.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="fr" dir="ltr">Vous les attendiez, voici les deux premières recrues du CA Brive pour la saison 2018 / 2019 ! <br><br>🏳️🏴<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WEARECAB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WEARECAB</a><br>👉 <a href="https://t.co/EWrptwn1Yn">https://t.co/EWrptwn1Yn</a> <a href="https://t.co/WCrakFXwyp">pic.twitter.com/WCrakFXwyp</a></p>— CABCLRUGBY (@CABCLRUGBY) <a href="https://twitter.com/CABCLRUGBY/status/1001096933644144641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 28, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>