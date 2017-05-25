So Cork shock the All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions. Sports fans are loyal creatures. When you start following a team the norm is to sign up for ALL the ups and downs.

This was regarded as one of the first summer shocks.

Technically Galways League Final hammering of the premier was the first but let's not get technical.

We have had other major upsets in the past. Clare winning the Munster Senior Football Championship in 1992 for example.

Whatever the code the Banner can serve up classic play.

Take this Martin Daly score.

This weekend they meet Limerick who have shown on a given day if things fall right they too can be a match for anyone.

Who knows how far either county will go in the Munster Senior Football Championship but we'll get a good indicator this weekend.

The hurlers are out next week but in the meantime the Banner footballers have Limerick in their sights and their manager Colm Collins has been looking ahead.

Limerick are managed by Billy Lee.

I saw Clare beat Kildare in Croke Park last spring to claim the Division 3 League trophy against Kildare and they

have to be fancied playing Limerick this weekend. Who knows how far they could go this summer?

#believe!